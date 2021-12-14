FIRST WARN TRAFFICL: Left lane of I-43 in Rock County blocked near Clinton

by Matthew Clark

The former logo of the Rock County Sheriff's Office on a squad car. WISC-TV/Channel3000

CLINTON, Wis. The left lane of I-43 near Clinton in Rock County is blocked Tuesday morning due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the lane is blocked near Mile Marker 10.

Crews believe it could take around two hours before the scene is cleaned up and the road is reopened.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.