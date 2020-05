FIRST WARN TRAFFIC: U.S. 151 closed in Grant Co. after crash, hazmat crew on scene

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. – U.S. 151 is closed in both directions from CR-O to Airport Rd just southwest of Platteville after a Tuesday morning crash.

News 3 Now is learning there is a hazmat team on location. It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you more information as soon as we have it.

Stay with News 3 Now This Morning and Channel 3000 for updates to this developing story.

Comments

comments