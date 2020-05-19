FIRST WARN TRAFFIC: Overnight closure, detour of Interstate 94 near Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS, Wis. – All lanes of I-94 near Lake Mills will be closed and detoured from 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, May 20. According to WisDOT, crews will remove the County Q bridge over the Interstate, east of the WIS 89 interchange (Exit 259). The signed detour route will follow WIS 26 in Johnson Creek, US 18 and WIS 73 through Deerfield.

County Q over I-94 is closed until September 2020. The signed detour will use County B, County V and County A.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternate routes. Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at 511wi.gov.

The closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.