FIRST WARN TRAFFIC: Landslide closes lane along WI-35 in Crawford Co

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Wis. – A landslide was reported Monday morning on WI-35 in Crawford County.

It happened between CR-D and F. One lane is closed with crews directing traffic and cleaning up debris.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect some delays.

