ALERT DAYS: More snow and bitter cold are on the way

MADISON, Wis. — For the fourth time in the last two weeks, a winter storm may bring accumulating snows to parts of southern Wisconsin. This time, a push of bitter cold is set to follow, and it could be the coldest period since the snap of January 2019, which was influenced by the Polar Vortex. As a result, the News 3 Now First Warn Weather Team has deemed Thursday, and Saturday through Tuesday, ALERT days.

TIMING AND IMPACTS:

As of now, this system looks to arrive during the morning hours of Thursday in the west, and spreading eastward towards Madison during the lunchtime hours.

Widespread snow, which would at times could be mixed with sleet and rain, would then take over through the afternoon and evening. It is worth noting, however, that latest model trends have been colder and snowier, lessening the chance for freezing rain and sleet.

Snow would likely continue into early Friday before ending. Total snow accumulation looks to range from around 2-5″+ area wide, with greatest accumulation potential along and north of I-94 as of now. A light glaze, to 1/10″ of ice accumulation is possible.

Following the storm, some of the coldest air since January of 2019 could arrive in Wisconsin, with prolonged periods of wind chills as cold as 35 degrees below 0, if not colder.

FIRST WARN:

The storm and the cold are still greater than 48 hours away, which means there will likely still be several changes with regards to the storm track, precipitation types, where the heaviest axis of snow will set up, and how cold temperatures will fall, but now is a good time to consider preparations for snowfall impacts, and to consider other ways to prepare for the cold. Some tips include, but are not limited to:

– Looking for drafty doors or windows, and caulking any gaps

– Check on plumbing, and ensure exterior water spouts are drained with hoses disconnected

– Consider getting an ice rake for the roof in the event of ice jams

– Check your car battery and fuel levels

– Keep in mind that normal rock salt may not work in the frigid cold, and a different ice melt may be needed

– Consider how the cold may impact pets

As well, stay tuned to News 3 Now First Warn Weather online, on air, and on social media for updates as the storm and the cold inch closer.