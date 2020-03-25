First United Methodist Church launches emergency food pantry delivery service

Deliveries start April 1

Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — First United Methodist Church is operating its first emergency food pantry delivery service to help home-bound individuals in the community.

The church’s director of outreach ministries, Karen Andro, said they have transformed the Fellowship Hall into a food warehouse and staging process for deliveries.

Andro said deliveries start April 1.

Andro said the church is now taking calls for people to register for the delivery service. If you would like to register, please call 608-256-9061.

