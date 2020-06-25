First-Team All-Decade honors for Kaminsky

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis – Frank Kaminsky joined Michigan’s Trey Burke, Michigan State’s Draymond Green and Denzel Valentine, and Ohio State’s Evan Turner on BTN’s All-Decade First-Team.

And the news shouldn’t come as a surprise. The former Badger’s credentials speak for themselves. During his time at Wisconsin, Kaminsky led the Badgers to a National Championship game appearance, two Final Fours, and 115 wins.

He was also a earned consensus first-team All-American honors and took home the Wooden award and the Nasmith and Oscar Robinson trophies during Wisconsin’s 2014-15 season.

