First-Team All-Decade honors for Kaminsky
MADISON, Wis – Frank Kaminsky joined Michigan’s Trey Burke, Michigan State’s Draymond Green and Denzel Valentine, and Ohio State’s Evan Turner on BTN’s All-Decade First-Team.
And the news shouldn’t come as a surprise. The former Badger’s credentials speak for themselves. During his time at Wisconsin, Kaminsky led the Badgers to a National Championship game appearance, two Final Fours, and 115 wins.
No brainer https://t.co/l7U68DfITk
— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) June 24, 2020
He was also a earned consensus first-team All-American honors and took home the Wooden award and the Nasmith and Oscar Robinson trophies during Wisconsin’s 2014-15 season.