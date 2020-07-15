First responders rescue dog trapped in fence

MADISON, Wis. — First responders rescued a dog from a backyard fence early Monday morning after a concerned neighbor found the dog stuck between two vertical sections of the fence.

The Madison Police Department first responded at 1:18 a.m. They called the Madison Fire Department’s Engine Co. 12 to help free the dog. Firefighters cut one of the sections of the fence with a pair of bolt cutters.

Officials said the dog was able to walk and did not seem to be injured.

An MPD officer leashed the dog, returned it to its owner and told the owner what happened.

