First resident at Attic Angels senior home tests positive for COVID-19

MIDDLETON, Wis. — An Attic Angel Community resident who lives in the facility’s area for people with acute medical conditions has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said the resident is no longer at the facility. It is the first confirmed case among the roughly 300 residents who live at the senior living facility.

All residents and staff at the care center will be tested in the coming days, according to a news release.

Staff members caring for residents in the facility’s health center are wearing full PPE to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, the release said. Staff members will not be allowed to cross between the health center and other areas of the facility.

“Our hope, obviously, is to isolate the virus as quickly as possible,” President and CEO Mary Ann Drescher said. “Since early March, we’ve been working from a plan that meets and exceeds all protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health Services. This unfortunate incident is a reminder of how very industrious the COVID-19 virus is.”

On May 4, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, but the Public Health Department ruled that there was no risk of exposure to residents because the staff member contracted the virus while off work and had not returned until it was safe to do so, the release said.

