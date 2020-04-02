First positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Adams County

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

ADAMS, Wis. — The first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Adams County on Wednesday.

According to a post from the Adams County Health and Human Services Division of Public Health, the person has since been hospitalized and is being monitored.

The post did not include the person’s age, where they live in the county or whether they recently traveled or had known contact with a positive case.

Adams County health officials plan to follow up with anyone the person might have had contact with.

As of Wednesday evening, there are now over 1,600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Wisconsin.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments