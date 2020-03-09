First look at Lodgic Everyday Community

MADISON, Wis. — An innovative new concept for working families is opening in Madison later this spring or early summer. Lodgic Everyday Community offers shared workspace, full service dining and flexible drop-in child care all under one roof.

The iconic fraternal service organization Moose International is building Lodgic Everyday Community on Marshall Court in the Village of Shorewood Hills. Lodgic Everyday Community is a 501 C3 non-profit organization with the benefits going to Mooseheart’s programs to help children in crisis.

The flagship community opened in Champaign, Illinois in 2018. Moose International is building a third location in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Lodgic Everyday Community is the nation’s first ever blend of co-working, flexible drop in child care and craft food and cocktail under one roof” says Stephanie Santos-McLeese, the national director of public relations. “We’re finding that everywhere we go, no one is doing this. Co-working spaces are popular and not that innovative but, the child care component is the game changer. No one is offering child care with the hours that we offer. 6:30 am to 9 pm Monday through Thursday and until 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.”

The space is divided into three areas. Lodgic’s Everday Kitchen, Logic Everday Workplace and Kids Camp child care. Stefanie said, “the beauty of that is, you can use any of the services you need. There’s no commitment to all of it. You come and use only the services you need most.”

Lodgic Everday Kitchen is a full service dining venue serving breakfast, lunch and dinner and available to everyone in the community. “We’re hiring an executive chef” Stefanie said. “We pride ourselves on being able to offer scratch pastries and regionally sourced when possible goodies. It’s a chef inspired, chef driven kitchen.”

Kids Camp is a licensed child care facility for children ages 12 months to 12 years. Melinda Sheehan is the national director of Kids Camp. She says, “parents have 30 days to drop off their medical information so they can drop off immediately. We’re flexible child care that people can use days, nights, weekends and either full-time, part-time or drop-in. Parents don’t have a commitment of paying for their spot every day. They can pick and choose.”

The top floor of the building is open, communal workspace. Stephanie said, “we’ll offer everything from open task desks to dedicated desks, private offices, conference rooms and an event hall. All of those things are available and you can do everything from a drop in day rate to a month to month membership.”

Lodgic Everday Community hopes the space will become a vibrant community gathering place. “We want Madison to make this their community place” Stefanie said, “we like to say that we’re for people who are ready to grow their purpose, passion, business or brand.”

Lodgic Everday Community is currently hiring to fill more than 70 vacant positions. More information is available at Lodgic.org.

