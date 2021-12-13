First Lady, Second Gentleman to meet with Waukesha parade victims’ families during Wisconsin stop

by Logan Reigstad

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa.

WAUKESHA, Wis. — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will visit with the families of the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on Wednesday evening during their trip to Wisconsin, Biden’s office said Monday.

Biden, Emhoff and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy are set to arrive in Milwaukee around 3:15 p.m., the White House said. From there, they will head to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Milwaukee to meet with healthcare workers and children who recently received a COVID-19 vaccine as part of “their continued nationwide effort urging parents and guardians to vaccinate kids ages five and up.”

At 6 p.m., the trio will head to Waukesha City Hall to meet with first responders and the families of the victims of the parade tragedy before leaving Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m.

Darrell Brooks, 39, is accused of killing six people and injuring more than 60 others by driving an SUV into the crowded parade on November 21.

Biden is set to take part in a Forbes 50 over 50 and Know Your Value event in New York City earlier in the day.

The First Lady also visited Milwaukee in September.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.