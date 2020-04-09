First Grant County resident dies from complications of coronavirus

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

LANCASTER, Wis. — A Grant County resident has died as a result of complications to the coroanvirus, according to public health officials in the county.

The resident was over 80-years-old.

“We are very saddened by the death of this individual and our hearts go out to the family and the community”, said Jeff Kindrai, the director of the Grant County Health Department.

This is the first coroonavirus related death in Grant County.

