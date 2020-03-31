First COVID-19 death confirmed in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Health officials have confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Rock County on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Rock County Public Health Department, the person was a 53-year-old who had no known contact with a positive case or history of international travel.

However, the release said the person went to Milwaukee in the 10 days prior to having symptoms of COVID-19.

BREAKING- Rock County with first COVID-19 related death, per County health officials. The individual was 53-years old. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) March 31, 2020

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 1,402. As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 26 deaths have been confirmed in the state.

