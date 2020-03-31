First COVID-19 death confirmed in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Health officials have confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Rock County on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Rock County Public Health Department, the person was a 53-year-old who had no known contact with a positive case or history of international travel.

However, the release said the person went to Milwaukee in the 10 days prior to having symptoms of COVID-19.

 

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has reached 1,402. As of Tuesday afternoon, a total of 26 deaths have been confirmed in the state.

