First COVID-19 case confirmed at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) – Fort McCoy has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 at the military base.

A Department of the Army civilian employee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on March 24.

According to Army officials, the employee is in isolation following medical guidance at their residence. No further information about the individual will be released.

The Army and Monroe County have completed the process of tracing and contacting people the individual may have had contact with over the past two weeks. Those individuals will be required to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.

U.S. Army Garrison Fort McCoy said it is taking the appropriate measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 elsewhere on the installation, or to the

surrounding community.

“Our priority is maintaining the health and safety of our Soldiers, civilian employees, and family members to ensure our readiness while taking proactive steps to further prevent the spread of the virus,” Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels said.

