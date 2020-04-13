First coronavirus death reported in Juneau County

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. — A Juneau County resident has died from complications related to the coronavirus.

It is the first death in the county linked to COVID-19, according to a Facebook Live by the Juneau County Health Department.

“Our team sends our deepest condolences to this individual’s friends and family,” said Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich.

Dederich also said the patient who died was in their 90s and hospitalized prior to their death.

There have been 147 deaths in Wisconsin because of the coronavirus, including nine over the past day.

The county has set up a special coronavirus website

