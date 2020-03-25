First coronavirus death reported in Dane County

Stephanie Fryer by Logan Rude, Stephanie Fryer

Image: CDC/Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County resident in their late 70s has died from complications of the coronavirus, according to Public Health Madison and Dane County.

This marks the sixth death in Wisconsin from coronavirus.

There have been 543 positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin so far, with 72 in Dane County.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members, and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, that’s why it’s important that we all work together to prevent the spread of illness.”

Gov. Tony Evers confirmed the first coronavirus death in Wisconsin on March 19, a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County.

“We strongly encourage community members to stay home unless activities are essential. In doing so, you’re not only helping protect yourself, but also our family, friends, neighbors, and fellow community members,” says Heinrich.

The death comes the same day that Evers’ Safer at Home order went into effect.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.