First coronavirus death reported in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. — A Columbia County resident has died from complications related to the coronavirus.

It is the first death in the county linked to COVID-19, according to a release by the Columbia County Health Department.

“We are very saddened by the death of this individual and our sympathy goes out to the friends and family of this individual,” said Columbia County Health Officer Susan Lorenz.

Columbia County has not released any other information about the resident who died. There have been 81 deaths in Wisconsin because of the coronavirus.

Community spread is present in the county, according to public health officials.

The county has also set up a special coronavirus hotline at 608-742-9753.

