First child under age 10 dies from COVID-19 in Wisconsin

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has now recorded its first death of a child under the age of 10 from COVID-19.

Few details are immediately available, but Children’s Wisconsin said the death was reported in the past week. It was not clear where in the state the death happened.

“While severe illness from COVID-19 in kids is rare, this is a reminder that COVID-19 is a risk at any age,” Dr. Michael Gutzeit, the hospital’s chief medical officer, said. “We encourage families with children who are eligible to get them vaccinated, as well as the adults around them.”

The state’s Department of Health Services declined to provide further details about the victim citing privacy concerns.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Six deaths have been reported among Wisconsinites between the ages of 10 and 19, according to DHS.

Officials at Children’s Wisconsin say they are encouraging families to be safe during the holiday season, including self-testing for COVID-19 before gathering.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.