First child death from COVID-related MIS-C reported in Wisconsin

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says it has confirmed the first fatal case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare condition associated with COVID-19, in the state.

The child who died of MIS-C was under 10 years old and lived in southeastern Wisconsin, health officials said.

MIS-C causes inflammation in parts of the body and can affect a child’s heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs. Most cases occur in children between the ages of 3 and 12 who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Symptoms can include lingering fever, trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure that doesn’t go away, confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, blue lips or face, and severe abdominal pain. DHS officials say you should call 911 or go to the emergency room immediately if your child is experiencing any of those symptoms.

More information on MIS-C can be found on the Department of Health Services’ website.

Officials at DHS say the best way to prevent MIS-C is to protect children from COVID-19 through vaccination (for those ages 5 and up) and booster doses (for those ages 12 and up), as well as using other prevention strategies, like wearing a mask in public indoor settings and isolating from those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

