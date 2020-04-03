First Biden, now Sanders, endorse 2 school referendums

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — First Joe Biden, and now Bernie Sanders, is endorsing a pair of Wisconsin school district referendum votes that are on Tuesday’s ballot.

Biden, the former vice president and Democratic presidential front-runner, announced on Tuesday that he was in support of the referendums in Milwaukee and Racine. Sanders, a senator from Vermont, added his backing on Thursday.

The Milwaukee referendum would cost taxpayers $87 million while the one in Racine comes with a $1 billion price tag. They are among more than 40 districts across the state seeking more than $1.6 billion in referendums in Tuesday’s election.

