Fireworks mask sound of shooting, police find 19 casings

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police found two piles of shell casings behind a north side apartment building early Sunday morning.

A woman believes the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a release by the Madison Police Department. She said a something that sound like a gunshot around the same time neighbors were shooting off firework.

Police found 19 casings in total, the release said.

Police said no injuries or property damage were reported.

