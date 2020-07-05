Fireworks and burn-related injuries down amid many cancellations, at-home displays

MADISON, Wis. — Fireworks and burn-related injuries were considerably low for the Fourth of July Saturday, according to hospital officials.

With many firework shows canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, local hospitals experienced low numbers of firework injuries for Independence Day.

According to UW Hospital officials, ten people came into the hospital overnight with mainly hand and burn injuries only. Three to five people reported to Unity Point Hospital with minor firework injuries as well.

One official from the Unity Point Hospital said she was happy with the low number of patients with firework related injuries.

SSM Health said they would release the number of patients with injuries caused by fireworks Monday.

