Fireplace ashes to blame for weekend fire in Monona

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MONONA, Wis. — The Monona Fire Department says ashes from a fireplace are to blame for a building fire over the weekend.

Crews were called to a building near Winnequah Road and Graham Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Monona Police Department reported visible flames on the side of the building, and the Fire Department arrived on scene with multiple pieces of equipment within 4 minutes.

The Monona Fire Department says it was able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes and mostly limit damage to a garbage bin. The investigation into the fire found it started after someome dumped fireplace ashes into the garbage bin.

Fire officials are reminding people that ashes should be place in a metal or non-combustible container outside and add water to cool them down. Ashes should be left outside for several days to make sure they completely cool down before being thrown in the garbage.

The Monona Fire Department says fires can double in size every 30 seconds after igniting.

