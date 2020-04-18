Firefighters respond to fire at apartment building on Muir Field Road
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now is on the scene where firefighters are responding to heavy smoke in the 3100 block of Muir Field Road.
Dane County Dispatch confirmed first responders are on the scene at an apartment building located at 3148 Muir Field Road.
Officials could not confirm any reports of injuries or how the fire was started.
This is a developing story.
