Firefighters responding to fire in Sun Prairie, Dane County dispatch says

by Matthew Clark

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie home sustained severe damage Friday morning, according to local fire officials.

Dane County dispatchers said they got a call about a fire in the 200 block of Kelvington Drive around 6:30 a.m.

Chief Christopher Garrison with the Sun Prairie Fire Department said four people were inside when the fire broke out, but all made it out of the house safely.

Several fire departments responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

