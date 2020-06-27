Firefighters respond to structure fire on city’s east side

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning in the Town of Burke.

According to the news release, fire crews were dispatched to 5421 Lien Road at 1:58 a.m. after receiving a report of a residential fire.

Once officials arrived to the scene they found the abandoned residence to be fully engulfed in flames.

Law enforcement officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

The total estimate of damages is $20,000, the report said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department, Madison and Sun Prairie Fire Department all responded to scene.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments