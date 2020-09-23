DeForest firefighters respond to reports of fire in Windsor

WINDSOR, Wis. — Crews have responded to reports of a fire in Windsor on Tuesday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call regarding a possible fire or explosion on Windsor Road and Highland Drive. Officials believe it might be a bonfire but were unable to confirm further details at this time.

The DeForest Fire Department is at the scene, and dispatchers said there is no danger to the public.

