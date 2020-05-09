Firefighters respond to house fully engulfed in flames, home considered total loss

SPRINGDALE, Wis. — Firefighters from multiple Dane County municipalities responded early Saturday morning to a house on County Highway J that was fully engulfed in flames.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters from Black Earth, Cross Plains, Belleville, Verona, Mount Horeb, Fitchburg, Madison and Middleton responded to the fire at 2712 County Highway J.

Officials said the residents of the home escaped safely with one of their dogs. The location of the family’s second dog is unknown

The house is considered a total loss, fire officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

County Highway J between Dairy Ridge Road and County Highway PD was still closed as of 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

