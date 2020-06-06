Firefighters respond to house fire on city’s North side

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire and Police Department responded to a house fire Saturday morning in the 400 Block of Bunting Lane.

According to a incident report, a call came in at 12:40 a.m. about reports of the house fire.

Once firefighters arrived to the scene, they were able to put the fire out, the report said.

Law enforcement officials said, the home has been unoccupied for the last eight to ten months.

The cause of the fire still remains unknown. No injuries were reported.

