Firefighters leave scene following reports of fire on Madison’s east side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters were sent to a home on Madison’s east side after reports of a possible kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 2:42 p.m. for a home on 711 Oak St. Officials said the home was a multi-residential building.

The crew at the scene told News 3 Now that smoke in the family’s kitchen had triggered the alarm and that there was no actual fire or damage of any sort.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments