Firefighters respond to fire in downtown Madison

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in downtown Madison on Tuesday evening.

At least six fire trucks were sent to 112 W. Wilson St. at about 6 p.m.

News 3 Now had a crew at the scene and heard a loud boom from the area, as the fire was likely the result of a lightning strike.

Several firefighters have climbed up to the building’s roof and into a window, which had smoke billowing out of its side.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

