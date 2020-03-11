Firefighters respond to box-level residential fire in village of Windsor

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Firefighters are responding to a residential fire in the village of Windsor on Tuesday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 6:55 p.m. for a report of a structure fire on the 3400 block of Heatherstone Ridge.

Officials said a box-level alarm has been issued, meaning multiple agencies have been sent to the scene. Those include the Sun Prairie, Dane, Marshall, Waunakee and Columbus fire departments.

The DeForest Fire Department is the lead agency.

Dispatch said no injuries have been reported at this time.

