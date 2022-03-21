Firefighters put out small fire at home on Madison’s near east side

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters put out a small fire at a home on Madison’s near east side Sunday afternoon, the city’s fire department said.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Williamson Street. Fire officials said crews arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from the home’s third floor.

Firefighters went into the home and put out the small fire on the third floor as well as other flames in the walls and on the exterior roofline, according to a news release.

No one was injured or displaced.

