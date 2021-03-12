Firefighters put out chimney fire at McKenna Boulevard residence

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters put out a chimney fire after a passerby noticed flames coming from a chimney at a McKenna Boulevard residence Thursday night.

The passerby called 911 around 7:30 and crews arrived just minutes later as occupants of the two-story apartment complex were exiting the building. Firefighters said they saw flames coming from the chimney when they arrived.

Two firefighters went to the roof while others cleared the building.

Crews located the fireplace inside the residence. The fire was contained in the fireplace with glass doors and steel curtain intact. Firefighters on the foortop opened the chimney cap and dropped bags of a dry chemical extinguisher down, which put out the fire.

A property manager told fire officials the chimney had been cleaned two weeks ago by a local company.

After a short inspection, fire authorities confirmed the fire didn’t spread to any other areas of the building.

