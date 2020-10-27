Firefighters, paramedics perform basket rescue for injured worker

MADISON, Wis. — Engine Co. 4 and Medic 2 performed a basket rescue Monday around 8:40 a.m. at West High School after someone slipped on ice on a rooftop.

According to a release, someone slipped on ice and fell while doing HVAC repair work on the rooftop. Firefighters and paramedics were led to the best access point and went to the roof, which was one story high.

The release said, they determined the individual’s injuries would prevent him from being able to use a ladder to exit. Ladder Co. 1 arrived to complete a basket rescue.

Paramedics placed the individual on a backboard as Ladder Co. 1 sent a stokes basket up to the roof. Engine 4 and Medic 2 attached ropes to the basket with carabiners. The patient was lowered to the ground. They brought the patient to the ambulance.

The individual’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

