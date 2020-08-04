Firefighters looking for artist to create fire station mural

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Fire Station 6 on West Badger Road is looking for an artist to create original works using repurposed station materials.

A release said, firefighters are looking to give new life to two wooden boards that were once used to display maps inside the apparatus bay. They are asking artists to submit their vision for a community mural using one or both of the boards. They are asking for the mural to depict the diversity of Madison south side and/or connect to the theme “Unity through Community.”

Artists must be based in Madison and will be paid up to $500 through private funds. The board dimensions are 77 inches by 122 inches and 80 inches by 80 inches.

Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 21. Proposals need to include the artist’s name, contact information and written description of the mural’s design. Rough sketches or depictions of proposed murals are also accepted. Proposals must be emailed to fire@cityofmadison.com.



