Firefighters extinguish stove-top fire, treat man for minor injuries

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters responded Sunday evening to a report of a fire coming from the third floor of an apartment building in the 400 block of West Main Street.

Officials said the occupant of the apartment had left for a while, but when he returned he heard a smoke alarm sounding. When he entered his apartment he found a fire burning on and above his stove. The man tried putting the fire out with a fire extinguisher, but he was unsuccessful.

Firefighters arrived at 6:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire as the occupant and his neighbor evacuated the building, according to a news release.

Paramedics treated the man for minor injuries, but he was not taken to the hospital.

Officials said the cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Madison Fire Department is using the incident to remind residents that the safest thing to do if you find a fire in your home is to exit the building, closing doors and windows where possible and call 911. Residents who live in buildings with fire alarm pull stations should activate the alarm to alert their neighbors.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments