Firefighters extinguish small cigarette fire, warn residents about dangers of improperly discarded smoking materials

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters responded to a home in the 1000 block of Vilas Avenue Sunday afternoon after receiving a report of smoke coming from a corner deck column.

When they arrived, firefighters found a small fire that they quickly extinguished.

The resident told firefighters he had just been smoking prior to the fire. Damage was minimal and no one was injured or displaced, according to fire officials.

The Madison Fire Department has reportedly seen a spike in smoking-related fires this year. Fire officials said all smoking materials should be discarded in fireproof containers. Partially-lit cigarettes pose a fire risk, so they should always be totally extinguished before they’re discarded, fire officials said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments