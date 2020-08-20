Firefighters extinguish brush fire fueled by gusting winds

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters put out a brush fire Wednesday that quickly grew thanks to strong wind gusts that fueled it.

According to a news release from the Madison Fire Department, crews responded to the 5100 block of Voges Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, firefighters attacked parts of the fire they were able to reach before repositioning to fight parts of the blaze that were threatening buildings and a nearby property.

McFarland firefighters were also called to the scene to help with the response.

Firefighters stopped the fire before it damaged any buildings or structures.

Fire officials said the fire was ruled accidental. It was likely caused by recent burning done on the property.

