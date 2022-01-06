Firefighters, deputies help rescue man gored by buck in Columbia County

by Site staff

A deer stands near a road in Columbia County, Wisconsin, on Nov. 3, 2021. WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

LEWISTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. — The Portage Fire Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue a man gored by a buck and lost in the woods early Thursday morning.

In a press release, the PFD said deputies found the man’s ATV near N8251 Schultz Road and followed his tracks, ultimately finding him in a drainage ditch with a wound in his right leg. Disoriented and possibly suffering from hypothermia, he told rescuers he had been gored by a buck.

The man had left around 4:30pm Wednesday evening to track a deer, the release said. After finding him, deputies kept the man warm until the rescue.

The fire department had Med Flight land in a snow-covered field close by, and firefighters and deputies helped transfer the patient to the helicopter.

The Wisconsin DNR and Aspirus MedEvac were also on scene.

“This rescue was a great example of multiple departments and entities working together to save a person’s life,” the fire department said. “The PFD wants to thank the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Med Flight, and the firefighters for responding and working together to save the life of one of our citizens.”

