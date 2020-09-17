Firefighters clean up fuel spill outside Madison grocery store

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters helped clean up a fuel spill outside of a west side grocery store Wednesday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the parking lot and loading dock of the Whole Foods market on University Avenue around 10:30.

Fuel was leaking from a trailer with a 50-gallon diesel tank, according to a release by the Madison Fire Department. Around 20 gallons spilled out by the time crews arrived on scene. They used a tank trap to catch the remaining fuel. Crews were also able to control the leak by shutting down the generator to the trailer, the release said.

An absorbent powder known as Oil Dry was also used to soak up fuel on the ground.

The Department of Natural Resources was notified of the incident, the release said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.