FITCHBURG, Wis. — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Fitchburg on Thursday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 8:13 p.m. for a report of a structure fire on the 3100 block of South Seminole Highway.

Officials said Fitchburg Fire and other departments have been sent to the scene.

