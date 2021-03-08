Firefighter taken to hospital after battling Fall River garage fire

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

FALL RIVER, Wis. — One firefighter was taken to UW Hospital after a garage fire Saturday night.

According to a news release, the Fall River Fire Department responded to a garage fire attached to an apartment complex in the 300 block of Fox Trail around 8:40 p.m.

The release said 22 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, which was contained to the garage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

