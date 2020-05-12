Local firefighter comforts boy in viral photo

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — A touching photo of a firefighter comforting a boy after the child saw his home ruined by a fire went viral Tuesday.

The New Glarus Fire Department shared a post on Facebook showing a touching moment between the firefighter and the boy after he and his family caught their first glimpses of their home that had been severely damaged by a fire.

“While the fire took nearly everything of material value from this family, it has left them and us with something that is so much more valuable. An appreciation of life and those around us. The awe of the acts of kindness from a total stranger. A reminder that in the darkest of times, there is light,” the post read.

The New Glarus Fire Department said the family has received a ton of support from first responders and the community since the fire broke out.

