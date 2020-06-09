Fire that killed two was accidental, fire officials say

MADISON, Wis. — Fire officials have determined that a fire that killed two people Thursday morning in the 2100 block of Seminole Highway was accidental.

The Madison Fire Department’s Investigation Team narrowed down the cause of the fire to two possible causes: an electrical fault in the screened-in porch or improperly discarded smoking materials.

Either way, fire officials said the blaze was unintentional.

Brent G. Broge, 32, of Madison, was found dead at the scene. Keani L. Braxton, 21, of Janesville, was taken to a hospital and died shortly after arriving. Both died from injuries suffered in the fire.

