Fire put out in underground parking garage below downtown apartment complex

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says it was able to quickly put out a fire in the underground parking garage of a downtown apartment building earlier this week.

Firefighters were called to the Capitol Center Court Apartments on the 300 block of West Dayton Street in Madison — next door to Station #1 downtown — at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The firefighters could smell the smoke as the bay doors of the fire station opened, and called for a full response from other engines while they pulled a 300-foot hose line to the parking garage.

The flames were found in a maintenance room in the lower-level parking garage of the building, and crews were able to quickly put it out. The fire did not reach the residential portion of the building, officials said.

Other crews from Ladder 1 and Ladder 6 ventilated the maintenance room and the parking garage, and people living in the 15-story building were allowed to return.

The cause is still under investigation, but fire officials estimate between $20,000 and $30,000 worth of damage was done to the building.

