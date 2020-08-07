Fire & Police Commission votes to demote Milwaukee police chief

Chief Alfonso Morales

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) — The Fire and Police Commission voted on Thursday to demote Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to the rank of captain.

The commission announced during its Thursday meeting that it was demoting Morales, citing several reasons.

The demotion comes after Chief Morales submitted the first of his 11 directives ordered by the Fire and Police Commission. On Tuesday, Morales publicly explained why tear gas and pepper spray were used on protesters during the recent Black Lives Matters demonstrations in Milwaukee.

Morales was reappointed as chief by the commission in 2019.

