Fire in rural Rock County causes $280,000 in damages

JANESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Wis. — The Janesville Fire Department extinguished a fire in rural Rock County that caused $280,000 in damages Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to the news release, more than 20 firefighters were sent to 4530 West Highway 11 in Janesville Township for a report of a possible barn fire shortly after 12:30 p.m.

When officials arrived, they found a metal pole shed that had visible smoke showing. No other buildings were in the area.

The release said a roof assembly failure had initially complicated the incident, but the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Officials said no injuries were reported, as no one was inside the building at the time.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

