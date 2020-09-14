Fire extinguisher used to put out fire outside Madison restaurant

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department is investigating after the outside of a restaurant caught on fire Saturday evening.

Firefighters were sent to a restaurant along the 900 block of S. Park Street around 7:30 p.m., according to a release by the Madison Fire Department.

Responding crews were notified that restaurant employees used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. A manager of the restaurant told firefighters crews sometimes smoke on the roof.

Firefighters found heat signatures between 186 and 231 degrees in the area where the fire occurred, the release said. Crews also found glowing electrical wires.

The fire did not impact the inside of the restaurant.

The scene was turned over to the Madison Fire Department Investigation Team for further examination.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.